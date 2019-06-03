Police in southwest Ohio probe separate drownings

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (AP) – Authorities in two southwest Ohio communities are investigating child drownings in pools.

Authorities in Miamisburg responded to a report of a 4-year-old girl who wasn’t breathing after being pulled at around 9:30 Sunday night from a hotel swimming pool. She died at Dayton Children’s Medical Center South. Miamisburg is about 10 miles southwest of Dayton.

Meanwhile, police in the western Cincinnati suburb of Delhi Township say a child drowned Sunday evening in a backyard swimming pool. No other information was released immediately about the child.

