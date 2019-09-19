Police in Ashtabula looking for suspect that prompted soft lockdown at elementary school

GENEVA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an ATV driver that led them on a chase and prompted a soft lockdown of school in Ashtabula County.

According to police, deputies tried to stop a driver of an ATV Wednesday in the area of Route 534 and Matson Road. Police say they wanted to question the driver, who was wearing a blue sky mask, in connection to break-ins in Harpersfield Township.

The ATV did not stop, and the driver led police on a chase through wooded areas and neighborhoods along Cork Cold Springs Road, Matson Road, South River Road, and State Route 534 – near Cork Elementary School.

Cork Elementary was notified and placed on a soft lockdown.

The ATV driver crashed into a ditch on Route 534 and took off. Police think that the driver may have suffered injuries to his face.

The ATV was towed and blood evidence was taken at the scene to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office at (440) 576-0055.