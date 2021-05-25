Police ID four victims in fatal West Jefferson shooting

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — The West Jefferson Police Department has identified the four people shot dead Monday night.

According to West Jefferson Police Chief Christopher Floyd, the victims are:

Andrew Thomas Swindall, 45, of the 100 block of Jackson Street, West Jefferson.

Shawn A. Wright, 45, last know address in London, Ohio.

Jamie Danielle Lavender, 30, of Springfield.

Leon Billy Daniels, 38, last known address in London, Ohio.

According to Floyd, police received a 911 call of a man lying near an apartment building on Jackson Avenue, with a possible gunshot wound, at approximately 5:25 p.m., on Monday. He said three of the victims were found inside the apartment building, while one of the victims was found outside of the building.

At this point, Floyd said there is no suspect information, and the motive remains unknown.

“We’re looking for anyone to call that has any information on the victims, or on any suspects,” he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Jefferson Police Department Detective Bureau at 614-879-7672.