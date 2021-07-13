Police: Girl arrested in fatal shooting of another teen girl in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a 16-year-old girl has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Columbus.

Police say Jayce O’Neal was found shot in the head around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning.

According to police, the two teens were fighting when the 16-year-old shot O’Neal and then drove off. O’Neal died at a hospital.

Columbus police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua says O’Neal is the city’s seventh homicide victim between the ages of 13 and 17 this year.

