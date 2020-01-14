Police gathering media for announcement in case of missing Port Clinton teen

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday in connection to the search for a missing teen in Port Clinton.

The press conference is planned for 12 p.m. and should reveal new information in the case of 14-year-old Harley Dilly. He has been missing for three weeks.

According to WJW Fox 8, there was a heavy police presence Monday at a vacant house on E. 5th Street, which is across the street from the house where Dilly lived with his family.

On Monday night, police said there was no body found and that the 14-year-old was still missing.