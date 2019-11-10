Police find woman fatally stabbed on side of road

A passing truck driver called 911 after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Police say a woman has been found fatally stabbed on the side of a road in Ohio.

Toledo police say officers responding to a call of a person down found the woman around 8 a.m. Saturday. She had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toledo Blade reports that Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a Lucas County deputy coroner, says a passing truck driver called 911 after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road. Hudson said the woman appeared to have been stabbed more than once in the back.

The woman’s identity and cause of death weren’t immediately released.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the stabbing or the woman’s identity to call the area Crime Stoppers program.

