Police: Fatal shooting of Ohio teen reported as accident

The department received a call around 12:45 a.m. Saturday from someone saying the teen had accidentally shot himself in the chest

Credit: geralt via Pixabay

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) – Authorities outside Cleveland say they’re investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy reported in a 911 call as an accident.

Ravenna police in northeast Ohio said on Facebook the department received a call around 12:45 a.m. Saturday from someone saying the teen had accidentally shot himself in the chest.

The teen, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the only witness remaining at the apartment building where the shooting occurred was questioned and that others might have fled before police and paramedics arrived.

A handgun was found at the scene.

