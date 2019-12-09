Perkins Twp. Police: Customer accused in restaurant worker’s stabbing

Witnesses indicated restaurant employee and a customer argued inside the restaurant and fellow employees took Stanley outside to prevent more trouble

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say a customer is accused in the fatal stabbing of a restaurant employee outside the business where the two had argued earlier.

Perkins Township Police Chief Robb Parthemore said in a release Monday that officers were called to a Golden Corral restaurant Sunday night on reports of a stabbing.

The chief says witnesses indicated restaurant employee Cevin Stanley and a customer argued inside the restaurant and fellow employees took Stanley outside to prevent more trouble.

Police say witnesses told them the customer followed and stabbed Stanley. Police were searching for the customer who left the scene.

