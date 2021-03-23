Police: Cleveland restaurant shootout kills 2; 2 hurt men arrested

Officers were called to My Friends Restaurant early Monday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Police say an early morning shootout between two men in an Ohio restaurant killed two people and hurt two others, who were arrested.

Cleveland police said officers were called to My Friends Restaurant at about 4 a.m. Monday and found a 21-year-old woman on the ground outside with apparent gunshot wounds.

A 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck was found inside the restaurant.

Both were pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center, police said.

Two men with gunshot wounds were arrested.