WAVERLY, OH (WOWK) — Two men were arrested in Waverly for suspected thefts of catalytic converters and other items the men allegedly hid under jackets before police arrived. One suspect allegedly hid under a blanket upon law enforcement’s arrival.

According to the Waverly Police Department, Jon Lucas and Bobby Wisecup admitted they stole a copper pipe from a local pizzeria and a catalytic converter from a Rent-2-Own truck.

(Photos courtesy of Waverly PD)

On March 9 at 8:22 a.m., Sgt. Tyler Hopkins responded to a theft report at a local Rent-2-Own. An employee said a catalytic convert was stolen from a rental truck overnight. Then, at 9:24 a.m., Sgt. Hopkins responded to Lloyd’s Pizzeria for a copper pipe stolen from an AC unit.

Two suspects were observed in surveillance footage.

Waverly PD said Sgt. Hopkins recognized the first suspect as Bobby Wisecup through alleged previous contact. The other suspect was unidentified at that time.

Sgt. Hopkins then went to Wisecup’s last known residence in Waverly Trailer Park. At the residence, Sgt. Hopkins identified Jon Lucas. Dispatch informed Sgt. Hopkins that Lucas had a Failure to Appear Warrant from Waverly PD.

Waverly PD said the homeowner gave permission for Sgt. Hopkins to search the residence for Wisecup, who was found allegedly hiding in a bedroom under blankets.

Chief Winfield and Sgt. Hopkins found several saws and a large pile of cut copper in the bedroom. The items were wrapped in a coat allegedly worn by suspect Bobby Wisecup in surveillance photos.

Two catalytic converters were also found under a jacket believed to be worn by suspect Jon Lucas in surveillance photos.

Both subjects and all items were taken to Waverly PD. Lucas and Wisecup were arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and later taken to Scioto County Jail.

Both were charged with three fifth-degree felonies of Theft, Vandalism, and Possession of Criminal Tools.

Lucas and Wisecup were seen in Pike County Court on March 11. They are scheduled to go before grand jury and currently remain in Scioto County Jail with no bond.