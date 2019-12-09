Columbus Police: Car in fatal crash traveling at apparent high speed

Columbus police say the car failed to make a curve on an exit ramp of Interstate 71, crashing into an NTB Tire & Service Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio say a car that ran into a building, leaving three people dead and another person injured, apparently was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

Columbus police say the car failed to make a curve on an exit ramp of Interstate 71, crashing into an NTB Tire & Service Center around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say 18-year-old Otoniel Alcauter, 19-year-old Luis Guzman and an unidentified male who were in the car died at the scene.

A 17-year-old male who was in the vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition. No one was in the building.

