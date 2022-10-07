** See prior coverage in the player above.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Tymar Allen, the 12-year-old Akron boy killed after a vehicle crashed during a Thursday funeral procession, died from injuries sustained in the crash, police told FOX 8 Friday morning.

A 6-year-old who was critically injured in the crash — which was followed by gunfire — is still in critical condition, police said.

Allen and the 6-year-old boy were both taken to Summa Health System Akron Campus, where Allen was pronounced dead. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office‘s Friday autopsy showed Allen died of blunt force trauma. He was not struck by gunfire.

Tymar Allen, 12, of Akron (Akron City Schools)

Police said charges could be filed, pending an investigation into Thursday’s violence.

A funeral procession for a 17-year-old boy who died of an overdose was heading north on South Arlington Road near 6th Avenue when the car collided with another car in the procession just before 3 p.m. Police said one of the children was ejected from the vehicle; the other child was partially ejected.

Witnesses said they saw the driver of that car carrying the children driving erratically.

“It’s been reported that one or more occupants of one of the vehicles was said to be hanging out of the car or extending themselves out of the car,” Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said.

Immediately after the crash, someone fired a gunshot — “we don’t know who,” said Miller.

The man driving the other vehicle, a Chrysler 200, ran from the scene, police said.

Minutes later, police said they heard about a dozen more shots — but they weren’t sure if those shootings were related to the crash.

The funeral home handling the 17-year-old’s proceedings declined comment to FOX 8 on Friday.