Police bodycam captures arrest of man suspected of gun threats at University of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource) – New bodycam video shows the arrest of a suspected gunman at the University of Cincinnati last month.

Montez Wiggins reportedly threatened two students with a gun in a dorm room but police later caught the suspect off guard.

University of Cincinnati police responded to the Stratford Heights dorms on February 16. The students said Wiggins demanded to sleep in a room there after sharing an Uber ride with a student following a concert.

“He’s a very dangerous guy,” one of the students can be heard saying on the police bodycam video. “He’s told us he’s killed many people. He said he would shoot at the police if he saw them. I’m warning you guys right now.”

The video shows police officers blocking the street and taking position in a nearby garage.

Cincinnati police joined UC police. They went into a building with a shield and guns, heading for the dorm room.

When they got inside, they found Wiggins asleep.

Officers Tased him, saying he resisted arrest.

Police took Wiggins into custody and asked him if he was partying that night. He said he wasn’t.

They also asked why he was in the dorm with a gun.

“I don’t even know where I’m at, though,” Wiggins can be heard saying in the video.

“That’s obvious. He doesn’t know where he’s at,” an officer replied.

At the end, the body camera captured Wiggins being walked out. He’s now in jail, facing charges of aggravated menacing and resisting arrest. He’s due in court on March 10.