Police arrest suspect accused of brutal assault on 78-year-old Ohio veteran

The 22-year-old is accused of breaking into the man's home and beating him with a pair of binoculars

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain police have arrested a man wanted in connection to the brutal attack on an elderly man inside of his home.

According to the department, Jonathan Quillen, 22, is accused of breaking into Oscar Lang’s home and beating the 78-year-old with a pair of binoculars. He reportedly demanded money from the Vietnam veteran before running away.

Oscar Lang (WJW image)

Lang suffered severe facial injuries and a fractured eye socket.

Quillen is charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault. He had been arrested on an unrelated weapons charge during a traffic stop Monday.

