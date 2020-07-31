Police arrest suspect accused of brutal assault on 78-year-old Ohio veteran

Ohio

The 22-year-old is accused of breaking into the man's home and beating him with a pair of binoculars

by: Brittany Rall

Posted: / Updated:

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain police have arrested a man wanted in connection to the brutal attack on an elderly man inside of his home.

According to the department, Jonathan Quillen, 22, is accused of breaking into Oscar Lang’s home and beating the 78-year-old with a pair of binoculars. He reportedly demanded money from the Vietnam veteran before running away.

Oscar Lang (WJW image)

Lang suffered severe facial injuries and a fractured eye socket.

Quillen is charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault. He had been arrested on an unrelated weapons charge during a traffic stop Monday.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award