Closings and delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Police: 4 teens arrested in 80-plus Cleveland car break-ins

Ohio

Police say the suspects were found with a weapon, but didn't say what the weapon was

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights Generic

Credit: Stelsone via Getty Images

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police have announced the arrest of four teenagers believed to have responsible for scores of vehicle break-ins in Cleveland.

Police said three 16-year-old males and a 17-year-old male are believed responsible for more than 80 car break-ins on the city’s southeast side, Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights.

Police say detectives are investigating whether they are also responsible for incidents in east Cleveland and the downtown area.

Police say the suspects were found with a weapon, but didn’t say what the weapon was.

Charges hadn’t yet been filed but police said they could include aggravated robbery and other counts.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com