CLEVELAND (WJW) – A second suspect was arrested Saturday in connection to the July 9 shooting involving nine victims in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.

Kevin Raul Del Valle-Salaman, 24, was arrested Monday by the Lorain Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued by the Cleveland Division of Police, according to a press release from Cleveland police.

Valle-Salaman is now booked in the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to the release.

Documents filed by a detective with the Cleveland Municipal Court state Del Valle-Salaman was the driver of a 2023 black Kia Sportage and “Transported Jaylon Jennings (primary offender) to a parking lot immediately east of West 4th Street, directly east of 1261 West 6th Street.”

The statement also says a third person, who has not yet been identified, was in the vehicle. The three are alleged to have gone into a nightclub and then were seen leaving.

Jennings returned to the vehicle and got a 9mm firearm. Del Valle-Salaman and the unknown male stayed in the vehicle while Jennings is alleged to have fired several gunshots, injuring nine people.

“The males then fled the scene and did not report the offender to the police, which having knowledge of its’ occurrence and transported Mr. Jennings away from the shooting location,” the document states.

On Thursday, Jaylon Jennings, 25, was arraigned in court after being charged with nine counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.

He continues to be held on $1 million bond for each count.

On July 9, Cleveland officers responded to West 6th Street and Johnson Court for multiple people shot outside. The victims include:

A 23-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his forearm

A 29-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg

A 26-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his wrist and lower body

A 24-year-old female with gunshot wounds to both of her feet

A 38-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg

A 23-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her knee

A 27-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his legs

A 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg

A 24-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his knee

All victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. No injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to police.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Del Valle-Salaman will be arraigned on Monday at 8:30 a.m.