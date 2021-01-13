Police: 18-year-old shot dead by CCW holder during robbery attempt in Columbus

Police say the 18-year-old pulled a gun in an attempt to rob a 33-year-old man, but he had his own gun

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police say a teenager who was attempting a robbery was shot and killed by a person carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:42 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the E&E Market in the 700 block of E. Hudson Street on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died.

Police say the 18-year-old pulled a gun in an attempt to rob a 33-year-old man but the man, who is a CCW permit holder, took out his own gun and shot the 18-year-old dead.

The man, who police have not named, remained on the scene and waited for officers to arrive.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy who was with the 18-year-old during the robbery has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.