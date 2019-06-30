Police: 14-year-old boy shot and killed in Cincinnati

Police haven't identified the teen or released any details on a possible motive in the shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) – Police say a 14-year-old boy has been shot and killed in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati police say the shooting occurred in the city’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood just north of downtown early Sunday morning.

Police haven’t identified the teen or released any details on a possible motive in the shooting. They also have not released any information about any suspect or suspects.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing.

