Police: 12-year-old girl killed when gun discharges in neighboring apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a girl was killed after a man’s gun in a neighboring apartment discharged.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:01 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment in the 7300 block of Brooke Boulevard on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Lidia Ghide, 12, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where she later died.

Eric Carpenter

Authorities say Eric Carpenter, 42, was handling a rifle in a neighboring apartment, when the gun discharged and struck Ghide, who was in an adjacent apartment.



“The bullet traveled through his wall, across the breezeway and into an adjacent apartment where it struck and tragically killed a 12-year-old girl,” said Fairfield County Prosecutor Kyle Witt.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be intentional, but it should serve as a reminder that safety must be the top priority when handling firearms.

“You can be an experienced person and mistakes can still be made and accidents can still happen, so if you own a firearm, we caution you to always be careful when you’re handling that and make sure you’re taking every necessary precaution to prevent things like this from happening,” said Sgt. James Fuqua.

Carpenter has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.