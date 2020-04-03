Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus – Facts Not Fear
Closings and delays
There are currently 104 active closings. Click for more details.

Police: 10-year-old Ohio boy shot, wounded while playing outside

Ohio

Police were notified after the mother took her son to the hospital

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shooting, gun, crime scene, homicide - Generic

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A 10-year-old boy playing outside his home with his mother was struck and wounded by an apparent stray bullet, authorities said, but the child is expected to fully recover.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday in Maple Heights. Police were notified after the mother took her son to the hospital.

The mother told police that she heard three loud pops, then noticed her son was bleeding from a gunshot wound to his stomach. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, but further details on his condition were not disclosed.

The name of the child and his mother were not released. No other injuries were reported in the incident, and no arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com