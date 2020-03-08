Live Now
Police: 1 killed, multiple hurt in Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) — One person was killed and multiple people were wounded in what Cleveland police said appeared to be “a shooting between two rival groups.”

The shooting happened Saturday night, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said in a statement. Police didn’t release a specific address or location, but the intersection near which the shooting took place is in Union-Miles Park, a neighborhood on the Ohio city’s east side that’s about 6 miles (10 kilometers) southeast of downtown Cleveland.

The police release didn’t indicate how many people were shot or provide detail about the “rival groups.” Further details, including the identity of the person killed, weren’t immediately released.

