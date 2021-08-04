‘Polar Express’ replaced: Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announces changes to popular family event

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – A new adventure is coming down the tracks at Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR).

CVSR announced Wednesday that “North Pole Adventure” will replace the popular family tradition: “The Polar Express.”

“It was time for a change,” CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur said. “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we had to cancel our Christmas Train last year. After several years of the same program, the cancelation last year, and listening to feedback from our community, we felt it was the right time to introduce North Pole Adventure.”

According to CVSR’s website, “North Pole Adventure” will offer the “journey of a lifetime” to the North Pole to hand deliver letters to Santa to the North Pole’s very own postmaster.

You’ll also be able to enjoy cocoa, cookies, singing Christmas carols, interacting with Santa’s elves and a special visit from Santa.

“We listened to the feedback from our guests who have ridden with us for our Christmas Train in past years. We took into consideration their feedback every step of the way – this program is for them,” Mazur said.

CVSR said it has hosted an annual Christmas train ride for 27 years.

“The North Pole Adventure” takes place Nov. 5 – Dec. 19, 2021. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 5; early sale is available for CVSR members on Sept. 8. More ticket information, here.