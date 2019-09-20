First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Plea hearing set for man accused of fatally shooting Ohio deputy

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) – Court records show the man charged with fatally shooting an Ohio deputy in February will enter a plea next week.

Twenty-four-year-old Wade Edward Winn is accused of shooting through a wall at sheriff’s deputies, killing Deputy Bill Brewer and wounding another deputy during a standoff at an apartment in the county east of Cincinnati. Authorities say Winn shot the deputies after he faked killing himself during the Feb. 2 standoff.

Winn has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated murder and 12 counts of attempted aggravated murder.

Clermont County Prosecutor Vincent Faris said Thursday a plea hearing will be held Monday. Both sides remain under a gag order. Faris says he won’t comment until after the hearing.

A news conference is scheduled following the hearing.

