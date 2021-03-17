Playhouse Square announces first live performance

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Playhouse Square on Wednesday announced its first limited capacity live performance coming in June.

“The Choir of Man,” described as an uplifting, pub concert style show, will run June 11-July 11 in the Mimi Ohio Theater. There will be 35 shows.

Socially-distanced ticket reservations are on sale beginning today at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000 beginning at 11 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, March 17). Limited capacity seating will be sold in pods of two, four and six for each performance.

Courtesy: Prudence Upton; photo via Playhouse Square

“This is the moment we have been waiting for,” Playhouse Square President & CEO Gina Vernaci said in a news release. “It gives me great joy to say that we can begin welcoming guests back to Playhouse Square, and we will do so with health and safety as our first priority.”

Playhouse Square said it worked with University Hospitals, the Cleveland Clinic and other health officials to develop a plan to welcome back both guests and artists safely. That plan includes a scrict masking policy, socially-distanced seating and limited capacity.