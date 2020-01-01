Plastic bags trashed as more Ohio cities and businesses impose bans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cuyahoga County is the closest municipality to the Valley that is banning single-use plastic bags beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

There is a grace period for the ban. Retailers won’t be fined until July.

Customers may bring or purchase their own reusable bags or pay ten cents for paper bags.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle announced earlier this month that they will be phasing out single-use plastic bags at all of its stores by 2025.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine favors letting Ohio cities decide if they want to ban plastic bags, however, the Ohio House passed a bill earlier this month that prevents local municipalities, like Cuyahoga County, from restricting their use.

The bill is now in the Senate and if it passes, the governor could veto it.

Legislation was passed in Pennsylvania last year that put in place a one-year moratorium on plastic bag bans so that the environmental and economic impacts of such ordinances could be vetted.

That moratorium prevents Pennsylvania municipalities from taxing or banning plastic bags

As it stands now, businesses can implement their own plastic bag ban like Giant Eagle is doing.

Grocers such as Aldi and Save-A-Lot already rely on customers to bring their own bags for groceries, and online petitions are being generated calling for Target and Walmart to follow suit.

Walmart started selling reuseable grocery bags at its checkouts last year and announced an initiative that would make all of its private brand packaging 100 percent recyclable.

Kroger announced last year that is will eliminate plastic bags at its stores by 2025.