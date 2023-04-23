COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A plane departing John Glenn International Airport Sunday morning caught fire and had to complete an emergency landing.

According to a release from the airport, a plane had a reported engine fire while in the air at around 8 a.m. Emergency crews were sent to the airport around that time as the plane landed back at John Glenn safely.

NBC4 spoke with a passenger on the plane who said it was an American Airlines flight that was heading to Phoenix. The passenger told NBC4 that the pilot of the flight said a flock of geese flew into the engine, likely causing the engine fire. The passenger also said he and other people onboard heard a loud clanking noise.

A spokesperson confirmed to NBC4 that federal officials will be investigating this incident further.

Video of the plane from a viewer can be seen in the player below. Courtesy of Teddy Nemunaitis.

No further information is known at this time. Follow NBC4 for the latest developments.