Plane crashes near Grand Lake St Marys

GRAND LAKE ST. MARYS, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane has crashed and is partially submerged in a creek near Grand Lake St. Marys.

The crash happened Thursday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the plane crashed into a creek south of Grand Lake St. Marys. Emergency crews are working at Casella-Montezuma Road and Guadalupe Road to contain fluids leaking from the plane into the water..

OSP told 2 NEWS the pilot is out of the plane and has been taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on the scene as well.