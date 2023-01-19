WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (WJW) — A single-engine plane that crashed Thursday in New York and has not yet been found was headed to Cuyahoga County, federal officials confirmed.

The single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported engine issues, and crashed at about 6:15 p.m. about a mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to a Thursday evening statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. It’s unknown how many people were onboard.

Westchester police spokesperson Kieran O’Leary told the Associated Press the pilot had radioed air traffic controllers that the plane was approaching the White Plains airport, but then went silent.

The plane took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens and was bound for Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, according to the administration.

Emergency responders including Westchester police and firefighters were combing through nearby woods and a reservoir later Thursday, but nothing had been found so far, O’Leary said.

“There’s a search underway to determine what happened with that aircraft,” he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation.