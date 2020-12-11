Pilot makes emergency landing on Ohio Turnpike

A pilot made an emergency landing on the Ohio Turnpike Friday.

SWANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A pilot made an emergency landing on the Ohio Turnpike Friday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. near mile post 48.5 in Swanton, just west of Toledo.

The single engine Cessna landed in a construction zone.

The pilot was not injured and there were no injuries on the ground, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

There was no impact to traffic, troopers said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the circumstances surrounding the off-field landing.

