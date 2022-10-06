HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohioans now have a new place to stay at a much-beloved vacation destination.

The Hocking Hills Lodge and Convention Center is opening to guests in the heart of the state park this week.

Photo courtesy ODNR

Photo courtesy ODNR

Touting 81 rooms, an indoor and an outdoor pool, plenty of patio space, four indoor fireplaces, and the Rock House restaurant, the new location has been under construction since 2020.

“Just in time for fabulous fall views, we hope the public will come and see what we’ve built, appreciate its beauty, and enjoy the new space with their loved ones,” Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz said in a statement.

The newly-constructed lodge replaces one that burned down in 2016, although the previous iteration was only used as a meeting space and did not have hotel rooms.

Find out more about the new locale right here.