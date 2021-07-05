Photos: Multiple hurt after fireworks incident at Toledo home

( courtesy Toledo Fire and Rescue)

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit is investigating after several people were injured after fireworks were set off from the back of a U-Haul at a residence Sunday.

In a Facebook post, officials say they arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. after a call about a grass fire in the 600 block of Berry Street.

Officials say two patients were transported by life squad with unknown injuries and one was patient taken to a local ER in a private car. Several others were also injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.