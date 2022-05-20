COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters are actively battling a fire ripping through the roof of a century-old church in Coshocton, the local fire department confirmed Friday.

The fire that started around 10 a.m. was big enough that the Coshocton Fire Department said it sent out multiple alarms for more firefighters to respond to it. Photos sent to NBC4 showed fire and smoke billowing out from the roof of Grace Methodist Church. A firetruck parked outside the front of the building, and a team on a ladder was spraying water down from above.

A firefighter on a ladder sprays water on fire coming up through the roof of Grace Methodist Church. (Courtesy Photo/Paige Lute)

(Courtesy Photo/Paige Lute)

(Courtesy Photo/Paige Lute)

(Courtesy Photo/Paige Lute)

More photos sent to NBC4 illustrate the sheer size of the columns of smoke coming out of the church. The fire department has not released other details, such as a suspected cause of the fire or if anyone was hurt by it, as of noon Friday.

Grace Methodist Church at 422 Walnut St. has stood in town for over 100 years, according to the church’s Facebook page.