The person was taken to a hospital in Chillicothe

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning in southern Ohio.

The incident took place just before 4 p.m. Sunday a couple miles southwest of Eagle Mills, a small township a few miles west of McArthur in Vinton County.

Dispatchers don’t know the condition of the victim at this time, but they were taken to Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.