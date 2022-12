COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person was found dead inside a burning car on Morse Road Wednesday morning.

Police are responding to an active scene at the intersection of Morse Road and Karl Road, where a car was seen on fire. According to police dispatch, a truck pulled over and reported the car fire just after 6 a.m.

A person was found inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information is available at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this developing story.