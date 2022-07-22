WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN)-The House Rules Committee is expected to talk about the Susan Muffley Act on Friday.

That act would restore full pension plans for more than 20,000 Delphi employees. 5,000 of them live in Ohio.

Their plans were cut by as much as 70% during the GM bankruptcy bailout back in 2009.

Congressman Tim Ryan is sponsoring the bill. It also includes bipartisan support from Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman.

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation said the employees have been paid what they’re entitled to and can’t pay more than the law allows.

Late last year, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the Delphi retirees case against Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. The case was filed by a group of salaried retirees fighting to have their pensions restored.

Employees were hoping their case would be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court last year, but the court refused. The bill should be voted on by the house next week.

The Committee on Rules meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Friday.