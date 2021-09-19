Pennsylvania woman pulled from Lake Erie off Ohio beach dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman was pronounced dead after she was pulled from the waters of Lake Erie in Ohio.

The Coast Guard says it received a report from Cleveland emergency medical personnel shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday that one of two people swimming near Edgewater Park was unaccounted for.

A fire department dive team found the victim an hour later and she was pronounced dead.

Coast Guard officials and the Cuyahoga County medical examiner identified her as 24-year-old Cecelia Davidson of Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, Cleveland.com reported.

The death remains under investigation.