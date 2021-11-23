Patrol: Van hit vehicle in crash that killed 5 in Ohio

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) – State troopers have determined that a van crossed the center line on a northeastern Ohio road and struck a commercial vehicle head-on in a collision that killed five adults and injured three others.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says investigators don’t yet know why the van went left of center Monday in Geauga County’s Newbury Township.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities confirmed it owned the van and leased it to a nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities. That group, SAW Inc., told reporters it is cooperating with investigators.