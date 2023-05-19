(WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is retiring one of its award-winning K-9s.

K-9 Ronny, of the Wilmington District, is retiring Friday after five years of service, according to a post on the Patrol’s Facebook page.

Ronny worked with his handler Tpr. Brett Lee.

Courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol

Ronny is a six-year-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix who won the Patrol’s 2019 “Dapper Dog Contest.” He was also featured on last year’s Valentine’s Day cards.

K-9 Ronny plans to enjoy his retirement poolside while chewing on his favorite toys and playing fetch.