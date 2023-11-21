COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A message from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for motorists during the busy Thanksgiving travel weekend is, “Driving sober, belted, and focused on the road can help prevent senseless tragedies.”

In an effort to keep the roads safe during one of the busiest travel periods each year, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers will be busy across the state enforcing safe driving. They will be highly visible and on the lookout for impaired drivers and those failing to wear a seatbelt from midnight Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

According to the OSHP, alcohol or drugs attributed to 12 fatalities during last year’s Thanksgiving travel period from November 23-27.

OSHP Superintendent Colonel Charles A. Jones said, “We hope everyone has a safe Thanksgiving. When you designate a sober driver, put your phone down and properly use safety belts, you are helping save lives.”

The Patrol also made 278 arrests for impaired driving and assisted 1,534 motorists last year.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.

Other fatality crashes took the lives of 19 people, including four pedestrians. Of the 14 crashes where pedestrians were not involved, safety belts were available but not used in 11 of the incidents.

Governor DeWine urges everyone to “drive responsibly and to buckle up.”