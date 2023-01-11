(WKBN) – A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing in Michigan was found safe in Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the girl was recovered about 8:44 p.m. Tuesday after troopers spotted a suspected vehicle in Auglaize County, after receiving a report that the abductor could be traveling through Ohio.

According to the CBS affiliate in Michigan, the girl was with her non-custodial father, Eric Nardini, who recently lost custody in a court case.

Mardini was taken into custody. The child was returned to her family.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video Wednesday of the child’s recovery.