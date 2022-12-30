COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has issued a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) for an escapee.

Investigators say Jacob Davidson, 38, escaped from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus Thursday. He was being held on numerous felony charges in connection to a November 10 shooting in Morrow County that led to an officer-involved shooting with the Bucyrus Police Department.

Police describe Davidson as a white male, 5’11” tall and 210 pounds. He was last seen with brown hair and a full beard and was wearing a red flannel shirt with a maroon t-shirt underneath, blue sweatpants and black Velcro tennis shoes.

Davidson should be considered dangerous. If spotted, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately.

The Patrol is the investigating agency in this escape. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Davidson, please contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 614-466-2660.