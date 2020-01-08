Patrol helicopters find missing woman in bog area of Holmes County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's aviation unit is being credited with locating a missing woman in Holmes County

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department requested the patrol’s help in the search, and it paid off quickly.

Troopers say the missing woman suffers from dementia and was spotted by a patrol helicopter in a bog area.

The night-vision camera clearly shows the woman walking through the high grass.

First responders were immediately directed to her location and she was rescued.