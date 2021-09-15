Parsley sold in Ohio recalled due to E.coli risk

WILLARD, Ohio (WJW) – Buurma Farms Inc. of Willard, Ohio announced Wednesday it was recalling 320 boxes of Plain Parsley.

Tests showed possible contamination of the parsley with Shiga-toxin-producing E.coli.

The sample was collected at a customer’s distribution center on September 7 and was reported on September 13.

The product being recalled is Burrma Plain Parsley with a harvest date of August 30, 2021 from the farm’s Gregory, Michigan location.

The product was sold to retailers in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York and South Carolina.

It has the lot code of “2A242A6” and a PTI lot code of “2B243A6.”

Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli is an organism that can cause foodborne illness. Symptoms of infection may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

No illnesses have been reported.

The product involved should already be out of distribution.

Anyone with questions can call the consumer hotline at 1-866-827-3362.