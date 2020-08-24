‘Park and Pray’: Religious leaders gather outside of schools in southern Ohio

As the students return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, religious leaders say they are trusting a higher power for the safety of their children

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – While some choose to stay home and pray for their children’s safety, others are gathering in front of local schools.

In Portsmouth, Ohio, religious leaders and members of the community came together Sunday in front of Portsmouth High School for the second annual “Prayer Over the Schools” event. However, this year’s event is a little bit different.

The annual prayer meetup is hosted by the Mt. Hope Bible Camp in Otway, Ohio. This year instead of gathering in a large group, participants could either stay in their vehicle or get out but remain six feet from others.



Religious members in the Portsmouth community either stayed in their cars or stood in the parking lot remaining six feet apart from others. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

But Portsmouth isn’t the only city participating in this “Park and Pray” event. Several cities in southern Ohio joined the annual prayer event as students get ready to go back to school this week.

Portsmouth Mayor Kevin E. Johnson says the connection with other cities and congregations is all about staying united during these tough times.

“This just shows, whether it’s our school system here in the cities or maybe it’s one of the county schools that does an event like this, it shows a unity. A bond, if you will.”



Community members gathered outside of the Portsmouth High School to pray for the students and the entire school staff’s safety this school year. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

As the students return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, religious leaders like Shannon Bowling, pastor at Gateway Church in Portsmouth, say they are trusting a higher power for the safety of their children.

“We’re just praying that God keeps his hand over them and that everything goes well,” Bowling said.

More stories from WKBN.com: