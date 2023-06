DIAMOND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Diamond, Ohio is richer after winning a $20,000 lottery prize.

The winning $10 Ohio Bonus Cash scratch-off was purchased at Palmyra Little Village Shopper at the corner of Tallmadge Road and Route 225.

The winner will get about $14,400 after taxes.

As of June, there are three remaining $20,000 prizes in the Ohio Bonus Cash game.