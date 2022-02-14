PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) –WalletHub conducted research and compared all 50 states across 18 different metrics that examined key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

Massachusetts came in as number one on the list of most educated states, with the top-ranked spot in educational attainment and third-ranked spot in quality of education. Pennsylvania nor Ohio made the top 10.

Coming in at 30th on the list was Pennsylvania. Ohio came in at 35.

For educational attainment, there were 60 points that could be earned. State’s received points depending on share of adults 25 years and older with at least a high school diploma, with at least some college experience or an associate’s degree, with at least a bachelor’s degree, or with at least a graduate or professional degree.

Forty points could have been earned for quality of education. Points could be earned for equality of school system, blue-ribbon schools per capita, average quality of universities, enrolled students in top universities per capita, public high school graduation rate, and nine other metrics.

In a comparison between the median annual household income ranking and the overall education ranking, Pennsylvania was labeled as “low education level and high income.” Wyoming, Texas, California, and Alaska were labeled similar to Pennsylvania. Ohio was listed as Low education level and low income.

To see WalletHub’s full study, click here.