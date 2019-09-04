Owner of Ohio nuclear plants wants court to stop vote on financial rescue

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower of FirstEnergy Corp.’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. Testimony submitted to Ohio lawmakers largely opposes a proposed special fee on FirstEnergy Corp.’s customers in the state, The Plain Dealer reported Thursday, June 8, 2017, though the Akron-based utility says the money is needed to secure the future of Ohio’s two aging nuclear plants, the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station and the Perry Nuclear Power Plant. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

FirstEnergy Solutions says the Ohio Constitution prohibits tax levies from being overturned by voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The owner of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants is asking the state Supreme Court to block a proposed statewide vote that aims to overturn a financial rescue for the plants.

FirstEnergy Solutions argues in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the financial rescue approved by state lawmakers in July can’t be overturned by voters because it amounts to a tax.

The company says the Ohio Constitution prohibits tax levies from being overturned by voters.

Opponents of the $1.5 billion rescue package for the nuclear plants and two coal-fired plants are collecting signatures to put the issue on the ballot in November 2020.

The financial rescue adds a new fee on every electricity bill in the state and scales back requirements that utilities generate more power from wind and solar.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)