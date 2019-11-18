Owner of market that won suit against Oberlin College dies

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, pedestrians pass the storefront of Gibson’s Food Mart & Bakery in Oberlin, Ohio. A jury has awarded $11 million to a father and son who claimed Ohio’s Oberlin College and an administrator hurt their business and libeled them during a dispute that triggered protests and allegations of racism following a shoplifting incident. (AP Photo/Dake Kang, File)

OBERLIN, Ohio (AP) – Operators of a market who won a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Oberlin College in Ohio after protests erupted against them say one of its co-owners had died.

The family-owned business says David Gibson died Saturday. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about a year ago. Gibson was 65.

His family in June won a $44 million lawsuit against Oberlin College that a judge later cut to $31.5 million.

Their lawsuit claimed that college officials ruined their business by encouraging protests against Gibson’s Bakery and branding them as racists after a shoplifting incident involving three black students.

The students were charged with assaulting David Gibson’s son and later pleaded guilty to misdemeanors after he caught one of them stealing wine from the store.

The market first opened in the late 1800s.

