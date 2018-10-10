Ohio schools getting over half-a-million dollars to improve security
The money will go toward developing a reporting system to help identify threats
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) - The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded the Ohio Department of Education over $687,000 to make schools in the state safer.
The money will go toward developing a digital reporting system to help authorities identify threats.
Along with that will come cell phone apps, hotlines and websites to allow students to anonymously report safety concerns.
Sen. Sherrod Brown's STOP School Violence Act authorized the money for the project. The act was signed into law in March.
