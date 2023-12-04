COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, 70,118 deer were harvested last week during Ohio’s weeklong white-tailed deer gun hunting season.

The week ended on Sunday, Dec. 3.

During the deer gun week, hunters checked 25,044 antlered deer (36% of the harvest) and 45,074 antlerless deer (64%), a category which includes does and button bucks.

The most deer were harvested in Coshocton County (2,441), followed by Tuscarawas (2,260) and Ashtablua (2,189).

Coshocton County also led the state in 2022 with 2,457 deer checked. The three-year average for deer harvest during the seven-day gun season is 71,322 statewide.

In the 2023 deer season, archery and firearms hunters have taken a total of 167,732 deer through Sunday, Dec. 3.

An additional weekend of deer gun hunting will happen on Dec. 16-17. The muzzleloader season is Jan. 6-9, 2024. The archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.